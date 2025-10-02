INSIDER CONTEST | Dunkin Donuts New Orange Avenue (200) $25 Gift Cards!

Dunkin Donuts is proud to announce the GRAND OPENING of a new location at 536 Orange Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016 on October 14th 2025.

In celebration of this achievement, Dunkin has partnered with WSLS to giveaway 200 $25 Gift Certificates to be used at the new Orange Avenue store location. Recipients of the gift certificates will be able to redeem the prize money ONLY at the Orange Ave location and must do so prior to October 31st.

Entering the contest is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Here’s how it works:

- Contest starts at 3:00pm on Oct. 2, 2025

- Contest concludes at 11:59pm on Oct. 14, 2025

- 200 winners will be selected

Here’s a breakdown of prizes:

- 200 Insiders will receive a $25 store credit to Dunkin Donuts at 536 Orange Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016

- Overall value is $5000 total (200)-$25 Certificates

You can find the official rules for this contest here.