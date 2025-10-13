Insider Contest | Enter to win a Family 4 Pack of tickets to Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice will be coming to the Berglund Center Nov 6-9. Enter for a chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the show. Two people will be selected at random to win (4) tickets each to the event.

Entering the contest is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Here’s how it works:

- Contest starts at 9:00am on Oct. 20, 2025

- Contest concludes at 11:59pm on Oct. 31, 2025

- 2 winners will be selected

Here’s a breakdown of prizes:

- 2 Insiders will receive (4) tickets to “Disney on Ice-Road Trip Adventures”, showing at the Berglund Center November 6th-9th.

- Overall value is $250 total in ticket cost

You can find the official rules for this contest here.