Investigating historical claims in the Bible: Watch “The Red Sea Miracle”

ROANOKE, Va. – Filmmaker Tim Mahoney’s investigative journey - 20 years in the making - led him to create a documentary investigating the historical claims of the Bible.

Learn what Mahoney found that backs up the Bible’s narrative about Moses, the Israelites and the parting of the Red Sea.

You can see “The Red Sea Miracle” for yourself on Tuesday in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Danville. For ticket information, click here.