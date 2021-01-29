37ºF

Ad

Daytime Blue Ridge

Pick Of The Litter: Drake

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: Pick Of The Litter, Drake, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Pet Adoption, Cat Adoption

Meet this cute kitten who is ready for play! This is Drake. Drake has a brother named Josh, who is also at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Interested to know more about adopting Drake? Click here.

Drake - Roanoke Valley SPCA
Drake - Roanoke Valley SPCA (WSLS)

To see other available pets at Roanoke Valley SPCA, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: