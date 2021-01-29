Pick Of The Litter: Drake

Meet this cute kitten who is ready for play! This is Drake. Drake has a brother named Josh, who is also at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Interested to know more about adopting Drake? Click here.
To see other available pets at Roanoke Valley SPCA, click here.
Meet this cute kitten who is ready for play! This is Drake. Drake has a brother named Josh, who is also at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Interested to know more about adopting Drake? Click here.
To see other available pets at Roanoke Valley SPCA, click here.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.