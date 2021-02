Meet Jeff! His dad found a home already, and now it’s Jeff’s turn! Jeff still has some puppy mouthy-ness, so some training classes would do him a lot of good! Jeff is dog-selective, meaning he has done great with some dogs, but others, he doesn’t enjoy so much (who can relate?).

If anyone is interested in adopting Jeff, they can complete the adoption application here and make an appointment to meet him here.

