Meet M&M, a man’s best friend looking for a new home.

M&M is an incredibly sweet and relaxed dog. He loves attention and aspires to be a lap dog. This pup loves to meet other dogs as well as their owners. This cute dog might be the one for you if you’re looking for an affectionate friend who enjoys going on walks.

M&M, Roanoke Valley SPCA (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If anyone is interested in adopting M&M, they can complete the adoption application, click here and make an appointment to meet him click here.