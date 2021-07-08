How to make delicious orecchiette

Lindsey is in the F&S Building Innovations kitchen learning how to make Orecchiette with Sausage and Baby Broccoli.

Remove the meat from the casings and crumble it into a small bowl, discarding the casings.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat and add the oil. When it’s hot, add the sausage and break it up into small pieces using a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring, until no longer pink— about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper and stir, cooking 1 minute more, until fragrant.

Stir in broccoli and cook for about 2 minutes, until it begins to wilt. Pour in chicken stock and allow it to come to a boil. Lower the heat to medium low and simmer, covered, until the broccoli is tender and bright green—about 3 minutes.

Uncover the pan and simmer a few minutes more, until the sauce has reduced and thickened up a bit. While the stock is reducing, bring a medium pot of water to a gentle boil. Add a generous pinch of salt. Cook orecchiette 3-4 minutes until al dente and drain. It will cook in about the same time, whether you choose to cook it from fresh or frozen.