Ready for an adventure? Put on your ruby slippers and come with us down the yellow brick road

Making our way down the yellow brick road

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bridget is taking us on a magical journey to The Land of Oz.

This amusement park brings the classic film to life. From Dorothy’s childhood home to the iconic yellow brick road, this spot will have you feeling like you are actually on your way to the Emerald City.

In its heyday, between 1970 and 1980, the park, located on Beech Mountain, was so popular that it was considered to be “on par” with Disneyland, according to Sean Barrett, the artistic director for Land of Oz.

The park has been closed for 40 years, but fortunately for yellow brick road lovers, several times a year, the amusement park opens for special events.

Enter Autumn at Oz, a “one-of-a kind experience,” as Barrett described it.

