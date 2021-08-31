How to make a gluten-free key lime pie perfect for savoring the end of the summer

Check out how you can make this gluten-free pie perfect for winding down with summer

Bridget is joined by the owner of Corbin’s Confections learning how to perfect a gluten-free key lime pie.

What You Will Need:

GF graham crackers for crust:

1 1/3 cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup butter

2 tbsp plus 2 tsp whole milk

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp vanilla

For best results, pulse the first 5 ingredients together in a food processor until crumbly. In a mixer, add the crumbly mix to the wet ingredients (the milk, honey, and vanilla). Mix until it becomes a dough. Shape dough into a rectangle, wrap in plastic wrap and allow to set in the fridge overnight or for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 325. Get the dough out after allotted time and roll into a 1/4 inch rectangle on top of a piece of parchment. Put parchment on a flat pan and bake 22-25 mins. Allow to cool completely. Put cooled graham crackers into a food processor and pulse until they look like sand. Put in a Ziploc baggie and freeze for up to 3 months.

Pie crust:

9″ pie plate

1 1/2 cup GF graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup granulated sugar

6 tbsp melted butter

Grease 9″ pie plate. Mix crumbs, sugar, and melted butter in a small bowl until fully incorporated. Pour mixture into pie plate. Using your hands, press firmly into the middle and up the sides of the pie plate.

Key lime pie:

9″ prepared GF graham cracker crust

3 cups sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup key lime juice

1 tbsp lime zest

Lime wedge for garnish

Whipped cream

Preheat oven to 350. In a medium bowl, using a whisk, mix the sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, key lime juice, and lime zest. Pour mixture into prepared graham cracker crust. Smooth flat with a spoon.

Bake 8-9 mins at 350 or until a few tiny holes can be seen in the top. DO NOT OVERBAKE! Allow to chill completely before serving.

Whipped cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup confection sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Stick your whisk and the bowl of your mixer in the freezer for about 10 minutes prior to making your whipped cream! Put your heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla into your bowl, beat on high until sturdy peaks form. Pipe around the edge of your pie crust and a large dollop in the middle. Garnish with your lime wedge. Enjoy!