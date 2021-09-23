A hearty breakfast for your crisp fall mornings

Callie Yakubisin is here from the Dairy Alliance, making her favorite hot cereal recipe.
Ancient Grain Hot Cereal
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
- 1 cup steel-cut oats
- 1 cup amaranth
- 1⁄2 cup flax seeds
- 8 cups milk
- 2 cups water
- 1⁄2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg
Instructions:
Coat the bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with butter. Add quinoa, oats, amaranth, and flax seeds to the slow-cooker insert. Pour in milk and water. Whisk together until well blended. Add sugar, butter, vanilla, and spices. Stir to combine, then cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours. Remove lid and scoop one cup into bowls, pour warm cream or milk over the top, add chopped nuts, fresh seasonal berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup if desired.