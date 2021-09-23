A hearty breakfast for your crisp fall mornings

Callie Yakubisin is here from the Dairy Alliance, making her favorite hot cereal recipe.

Ancient Grain Hot Cereal

What you’ll need:

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

1 cup steel-cut oats

1 cup amaranth

1⁄2 cup flax seeds

8 cups milk

2 cups water

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg

Instructions:

Coat the bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with butter. Add quinoa, oats, amaranth, and flax seeds to the slow-cooker insert. Pour in milk and water. Whisk together until well blended. Add sugar, butter, vanilla, and spices. Stir to combine, then cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours. Remove lid and scoop one cup into bowls, pour warm cream or milk over the top, add chopped nuts, fresh seasonal berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup if desired.