Indulging in a sweet pie for National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

Today, Corbin’s Confections satisfies our sweet tooth with a delicious pie.

What You’ll Need:

One 9″ pie crust, baked

6 cups hulled and halved strawberries, divided

1 cup sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

3/4 cup cold water

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Mash 1 cup of the strawberries and set aside.

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, cold water, and salt. Stir in mashed berries. Bring to a boil, stirring. Continue cooking and stirring until thick and transparent (about three more minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Arrange the remaining 5 cups of berries in the baked pie shell. Spoon the glaze over the berries, coating each one.

Place pie in the refrigerator to chill for 1-2 hours. Garnish with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream just before serving.