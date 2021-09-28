Indulging in a sweet pie for National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

Today, Corbin’s Confections satisfies our sweet tooth with a delicious pie.
What You’ll Need:
- One 9″ pie crust, baked
- 6 cups hulled and halved strawberries, divided
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tbsp cornstarch
- 3/4 cup cold water
- 1/4 tsp salt
Directions:
Mash 1 cup of the strawberries and set aside.
In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, cold water, and salt. Stir in mashed berries. Bring to a boil, stirring. Continue cooking and stirring until thick and transparent (about three more minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
Arrange the remaining 5 cups of berries in the baked pie shell. Spoon the glaze over the berries, coating each one.
Place pie in the refrigerator to chill for 1-2 hours. Garnish with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream just before serving.