Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Daytime Blue Ridge

Indulging in a sweet pie for National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: In The Kitchen, Corbin's Confections
Today Corbin’s Confections satisfies our sweet tooth with a delicious pie.
Today Corbin’s Confections satisfies our sweet tooth with a delicious pie.

Today, Corbin’s Confections satisfies our sweet tooth with a delicious pie.

What You’ll Need:

  • One 9″ pie crust, baked
  • 6 cups hulled and halved strawberries, divided
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 tbsp cornstarch
  • 3/4 cup cold water
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Mash 1 cup of the strawberries and set aside.

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, cold water, and salt. Stir in mashed berries. Bring to a boil, stirring. Continue cooking and stirring until thick and transparent (about three more minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Arrange the remaining 5 cups of berries in the baked pie shell. Spoon the glaze over the berries, coating each one.

Place pie in the refrigerator to chill for 1-2 hours. Garnish with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream just before serving.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington joined WSLS 10 at the beginning of 2021.

email