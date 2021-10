From bath bombs to homemade soaps, Buff City Soaps gives Roanoke a fun way to stay clean and smell good.

From bath bombs to homemade soaps, Buff City Soaps gives Roanoke a fun way to stay clean and smell good.

From bath bombs to homemade soaps, Buff City Soap gives Roanoke a fun way to stay clean and smell good.

The company’s new shop is located within Towers Shopping Center.