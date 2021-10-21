Get your scare on this weekend at Blue Ridge Nightmares

Bridget sits down with Anthony Giordano from Blue Ridge Nightmares to hear about all the terror and horror you can witness for the rest of Spooktober.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.