Cloudy icon
68º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sponsored

What you need to know about this year’s Senior Fun & Health Fair

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: Salem Civic Center
Bridget sits down with Salem Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Corrie Prater to learn more about the benefits you can have when attending this event.
Bridget sits down with Salem Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Corrie Prater to learn more about the benefits you can have when attending this event.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bridget sits down with Salem Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Corrie Prater to learn more about the benefits you can have when attending this year’s event.

The Senior Fun & Health Fair will be on November 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington joined WSLS 10 at the beginning of 2021.

email