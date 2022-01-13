45º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Daytime Blue Ridge

Have you seen these celebrities’ 2022 resolutions?

Bridget Curran, Daytime Blue Ridge Host

Tags: Host Chat
Bridget and Lindsey discuss a couple of celebrities’ 2022 resolutions and the viral photo of a woman shoveling snow.

Bridget and Lindsey discuss a couple of celebrities’ 2022 resolutions and the viral photo of a woman shoveling snow.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.

email

facebook