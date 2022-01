While a little timid when first meeting new people, he warms up quickly.

Rubble is a 7-month-old puppy with lots of energy.

He’s young and would benefit from training.

Rubble is 25 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

He’s available at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and his adoption fee is $99.