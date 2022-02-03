Pick Of The Litter: Thiago

Thiago is at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and is a foster-to-adopt dog now available!

Thiago is at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and is a foster-to-adopt dog now available!

He is confident, courageous and smart. While these are amazing characteristics for a dog, they can lead to behavioral challenges if not channeled into positive activities.

He’s about 4 months old, and full of energy which means he needs mental and physical stimulation and challenges.

While Thiago currently weighs about 33 lbs., he could grow to be 60-90 pounds so learning critical socialization and interaction skills as a puppy will provide me with a good foundation for my future.

This is why he is a “foster to adopt” pup, meaning that someone will need to foster him with the intent to adopt him.

While in foster care, whoever brings Thiago home will receive support from the Roanoke Valley SPCA and one of its training partners.

Thiago is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.