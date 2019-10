Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close, but for the local chapter of Susan G. Komen, they try to bring awareness every month of the year.

Here to talk about the chapter's upcoming pink promise luncheon are Janet Frantz, a breast cancer survivor, and Dawn Ferrone, from Fink's Jewelers.

The Pink Promise Luncheon is Oct. 29 at Hotel Roanoke from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $100.



