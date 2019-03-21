Top products in 2019 for spring cleaning

ROANOKE, Va. - Product of the Year just released their 2019 list of the top consumer rated products. Check out the top products you can use to spring clean your house from top to bottom.

Here's more information on today's featured products:

All of the information is available at ProductOfTheYearUSA.com

Air Wick Essential Mist

Category: Air Care

Price: $14.99

Refill Price: $5.59

New Air Wick Essential Mist transforms natural essential oils into a gentle, fragrant mist for a superior, natural & holistic fragrance experience. Feel fragrance surround you. Available on Amazon.com

Brawny Tear-A-Square

Category: Paper Towels

Price: $9.69

Life doesn’t come in one-size fits all. So why should paper towels? With three different sheet sizes, Brawny® Tear-A-Square™ paper towels offer multiple options for you to choose from—all featuring the same strength and durability you expect from Brawny®. Available on Amazon.com

Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap Category: Household Essentials

Price: $3.99

Sixty-four percent of people use plastic wrap at least once a week, but more than half are frustrated with the experience. Reynolds Consumer Products is eliminating plastic wrap headaches for good with new Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap. With a series of innovative features including a hassle-free built-in slide cutter, three out of four people say they prefer Reynolds over the competition thanks to a clean cut, every time. Available at Walmart

Dawn Platinum

Category: Liquid Dish Soap

Price: $2.47

Your toughest everyday messes are no match for Dawn® Platinum dishwashing liquid. With 4X MORE Grease Cleaning Power per drop, Dawn Platinum is our best dish detergent. Platinum takes on the baked-on, even 48-hour, stuck-on food in just seconds (Retail Price: Price: $2.47 -16.2 oz) * vs non-Ultra Dawn.

Available at Target

FINISH® Max-in-1® POWERBALL®

Category: Automatic Dish Care

Price: $3.96

At FINISH®, we believe that your dishes should be more than just clean; which is why FINISH® Powerball Max in 1® has a new improved formula with more grime-fighting actives to power away even baked on pasta without pre-soaking. Its wrapper dissolves so there’s no need to unwrap, making it easy to use. Our formula easily blasts away grease stains leaving all of your dishes not just clean, but sparkling clean.

Available on Amazon.com

FINISH® Jet-Dry®

Category: Dish Booster

Price: $3.77

Your dishwasher may not get dishes completely dry. FINISH® Jet-Dry® has a new stronger formula and dries 100% better than detergent alone on plastics and cutlery. Add FINISH® Jet-Dry® Brand’s new stronger formula with your detergent to get dishes drier than you ever thought possible. Available on Amazon.com

Scrubbing Bubbles® Bubbly Bleach Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Category: Household Cleaning

Price: $1.99

Cleaning shouldn’t have to smell bad. Scrubby decided to fix that! Introducing Scrubbing Bubbles® Bubbly Bleach Gel, a 2019 Product of the Year award winner – with a powerful bleach foam that freshens as it cleans. Bubbly Bleach Gel comes in three dazzling scents and has an extended-reach neck that gets under a toilet’s rim, where grime hides best – bringing a bowlful of foamy freshness, from toilet rim to toilet water. A complete clean that smells pristine? That’s cleaning reinvented.

Available on Amazon.com

Tide PODS Ultra Oxi

Category: Laundry Pacs

Price: $11.99

Tide PODS Ultra Oxi is the first detergent to combine the cleaning power of Tide with the stain-fighting boost of Ultra Oxi. This new formula includes built-in pretreaters, surfactants, and enzymes to fight some of toughest everyday stains, like spaghetti sauce, fruit juice and ketchup. Tide PODS Ultra Oxi is an easy-to-use solution, delivering the next level of stain-fighting power for your messiest messes. Available at PGshop.com

Tide Fresh Coral Blast

Category: Liquid Laundry

Price: $11.99

Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, Fresh Coral Blast is Tide’s newest liquid detergent with an upgraded formula that delivers superior power across all vectors of clean. The upgraded formula touts superior stain removal ability, odor removal and makes clothes whiter, brighter and fresher with each wash. Tested against competitors, the state-of-the-art formula in Tide Fresh Coral Blast delivers as much cleaning power as 10 doses of the leading bargain detergent.

Available at PGshop.com

Rain-X® Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent Category: Car Care

Price: $7.97

Imagine an easy way to wash your car without the hassle of a hose, bucket and sponge! New Rain-X® Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent is the next evolution in car washing. This sprayon, wipe-off formula cleans entire vehicles without water, and applies a water repelling coating to all exterior surfaces. Clean, protect and shine your car anytime, anywhere and get the magic of Rain-X® water beading with Rain-X® Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent.

Available at Walmart

