10 fitness deals for Father’s Day that will help keep your dad healthy and fit

Help your Dad stay motivated and in shape with these 10 fitness products.

Father’s Day is almost here (it’s on the 20th!). If you’re searching for the perfect gift for a dad that’s into fitness and likes to challenge himself with new and innovative workout options, we’ve rounded up some incredible fitness deals that will help him stay in tip-top shape all year round.

These 10 fitness products have a special bonus coupon for 20% off when you use the coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout and they are only available for a limited time.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

The perfect gift for dads that work hard and deserve to relax comfortably. The AIR-C + HEAT uses air compression massage, a revolutionary therapy technique that relieves pain, increases blood flow and decreases inflammation.

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $135.99 (reg. $189) with code WELOVEDAD.

Iron Chest Master Fitness System

The Iron Chest Master Fitness System is for the dad that wants a chiseled chest. This machine will help your dad increase strength while building and sculpting his chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and abs.

