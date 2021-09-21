Bring the Fireflower to your next backyard get together

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Nothing says ‘summer nights’ like circling around a warm fire, marshmallow skewer in hand. Fire pits provide us with a chance to unwind while enjoying the community of others. Of course, they also let us cook and heat food with unmatched flavor and char.

Dissatisfied with traditional, bulky fire pit models, architect David Grisham developed a new method to stoke and contain flames: the Fireflower. It started as a cardboard prototype and has transformed into a sturdy, fully functional stainless steel model. This sleek, convenient fire pit is now a ubiquitous summer accessory.

The Fireflower Original Fire Pit + Grill is a simple, effective and convenient way to build a fire and grill food. It seamlessly transitions between fire pit and grill with three easy-to-assemble pieces. Padded handles and leather gloves let you safely move the grill, even when it’s hot.

Built for the outdoors, the Fireflower is made of durable stainless steel and is resistant to rust. Unlike other fire pits, it’s easy to pick up, move around and pack for any occasion. Throw it in your trunk, carry it to the beach and store it easily without taking up too much space. Assemble the Fireflower quickly and without fuss.

Take any camping trip, cookout, potluck or party to the next level with this game-changing accessory. Keep the party going late into the night with the light and warmth of the Fireflower.

