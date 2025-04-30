Grab an 8-piece Japanese handcrafted chef’s knife set and gift box for just $109.97

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Even a disinterested cook knows how important a good knife is. If you cook enough to appreciate a fantastic bargain on a complete set of chef knives, you’ll love this promotion for the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s 8-Piece Knife Set with Gift Box. Seido has long been able to deliver exceptional quality at honest prices by cutting out the middleman and selling directly to over 20,000 loyal customers. Still, this set is currently on sale for only $109.97, a 74% discount off the regular price of $429.

These Damascus-etched artisan chef knives have been handcrafted of premium materials by expert blacksmiths with over 100 years of combined experience. The knives are crafted with meticulous attention to detail and are made from high-carbon stainless steel for added durability.

Instead of the 25-degree edge angles found in most Western-style knives, Seido Japanese knives create a significantly sharper cutting face with a more acute 15° angle. That makes them much better for slicing more smoothly and precisely or dicing smaller items.

Seido knives also have forged construction that incorporates a bolster, which gradually slopes from the handle onto the blade face. This provides greater balance to the handles as well as more comfort and control.

Your professional chef knife set includes a gift box with one each of:

8″ Chef’s Knife – classic all-round everyday knife that can slice tough meat and chop veggies

8″ Slicing Knife – longer and more flexible blade than a typical carving knife for thinner slices

8″ Bread Knife – sharp, serrated blade for perfectly sliced baked goods, won’t mangle crust

7″ Cleaver – great butcher knife to hack through tough meat and bone

7″ Santoku Knife – thin blade forged with fine granton edge so food won’t stick to it

5″ Santoku Knife – chops easily with a hammer-forged finish to keep food from sticking

6″ Boning Knife – flexible, curved blade for thin, precise cutting of meat from bones and joints

3.5″ Paring Knife – perfect length and balance for precise cutting of food requiring attention to detail

Please note that customers must be at least 18 years old to purchase these knives.

