It’s still only $65 to get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership, but now it comes with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Sticking to a budget can be tough, especially when all your errands also drain your gas tank. Instead of burning through fuel running all over town, see if getting all your shopping done at Costco helps.

There are over 500 Costco warehouses in the U.S., but it may only take visiting one to help you start seeing savings. The first step is to get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership , which also comes with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card (sent to the valid email address you provide upon purchase), all for $65!

Get a Costco Gold Star Membership today

No more running all over town trying to get errands done. Instead, you can start shopping at Costco for everything from home essentials to fresh produce and delicious baked goods.

That’s not to mention the selection of apparel, electronics, appliances, and more. You might not need to visit anywhere else to get your errands done, but if you do, make sure to stop by a Costco Gas Station (at select locations) to fill your car up on the way out.

Planning a summer escape? Your Costco Gold Star Membership may even help you access a variety of travel packages and discounts on lodging, car rentals, excursions, and more.

To get your $20 Digital Costco Shop Card, provide a valid email address when you make your purchase here. It will arrive within two weeks, and then you can use it in person or online at Costco.com. This offer is only valid for new Costco members or members who let their membership lapse for 18 months or longer.

See if you can stretch your monthly budget by only shopping under one roof.

For a limited time, get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for $65.

StackSocial prices subject to change.