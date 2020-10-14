Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea pushing economic development as part of re-election bid

ROANOKE, Va. – After four years in office, Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea said he’s ready for four more.

“I want to continue to serve the great citizens of this city," said Lea.

When it comes to jobs, bringing in businesses and economic development, Lea said he collaborates with other localities and gets input from citizens.

During the pandemic, he and the Roanoke City Council let citizens help them decide how to spend recovery funding.

Bringing Mast General Store to the old Heironimus building and launching the Mayor’s Business Summit are just some of Lea’s accomplishments.

He also wants to continue to promote small businesses.

“Small businesses are our lifeline,” said Lea. “We have the challenges of COVID-19, but we’re doing a good job even in that. We’re still opening businesses, small businesses are still happening in our city.”

Lea said that building a new bus station downtown will promote economic development.

“That will bring jobs to the city," said Lea. "And the important thing about that is it gives people access to come downtown to get to jobs.”

At a time when protests call for social justice and police reform, Lea made it clear, “this council is not in favor of defunding police. We support our police wholeheartedly."

He does want to focus on community policing to foster better relationships. He acknowledges that there is systemic racism in the world, so he’s proud of the Lea Youth Basketball League he helped found in Northwest Roanoke where kids can play and interact with police officers to build trust.

However, Lea said he wants to take a hard look at equity in Roanoke.

“Whether it be transportation, whether it be land use or any decision, we’re going to make sure we look at who does it help and who does it hurt," said Lea.

The gun and gang violence plaguing the Star City can’t be ignored.

“It’s like a cancer. You have to eradicate it or move it or it will continue to drift out and spread," said Lea.

Lea sits on Roanoke’s gun violence task force and worked closely with police to crack down on criminals in the recent Operation Street Sweeper, where 212 warrants were served and 138 people were apprehended.

“We’re not sitting on our hands down here. We’re taking some action," said Lea.

Lea has a message for voters:

“That’s important that we go forward," said Lea. "Not look back, but go forward.”

Lea has been endorsed by The Business Leadership Fund, which is administered by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. Lea has also been endorsed by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

Running against Lea is his predecessor, David Bowers. Who served as the city’s mayor from July 1, 2008, to June 30, 2016. Before that, Bowers was also mayor from July 1, 1992, to June 30, 2000.