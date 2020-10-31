46ºF

Decision 2020

Results for Roanoke Mayor race between Sherman Lea and David Bowers

Democrat Lea is looking to win reelection against Independent challenger Bowers

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results, Roanoke, Sherman Lea, David Bowers
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and David Bowers
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and David Bowers (WSLS 10)

On Nov. 3, Roanoke will either reelect its current mayor or bring back the man who previously held the position.

Mayor Sherman Lea is running for his second term.

His challenger, David Bowers, served as the city’s mayor from 1992 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2016.

Roanoke Mayor

Candidate
Votes%
Sherman Lea
Sherman Lea*(D)
00%
David Bowers
David Bowers(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 21)

Interested in the results of other races? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

How cities, counties in our region voted

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: