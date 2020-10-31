46ºF

Virginia General Election Results for Roanoke City Council race on Nov. 3, 2020

Eight candidates are running to fill three open seats

TOP ROW (Left to right): Stephanie Moon, Kiesha Preston. MIDDLE ROW (Left to right): Cesar Alberto, Peg McGuire, Maynard Keller. BOTTOM ROW (Left tot right): Peter Volosin, Robert Jeffrey Jr., Trish White-Boyd
On Nov. 3, Roanoke will elect three new city councilmembers.

The eight candidates are Robert Jeffrey Jr. (D), Peter Volosin (D), Trish White-Boyd (D), Maynard Keller (R), Peg McGuire (R), Cesar Alberto (L), Kiesha Preston (I) and Stephanie Moon (I).

The only incumbent among the group is White-Boyd.

Roanoke City Council

Candidate
Votes%
Trish White-Boyd
Trish White-Boyd*(D)
00%
Robert Jeffrey Jr.
Robert Jeffrey Jr.(D)
00%
Peter Volosin
Peter Volosin(D)
00%
Maynard Keller
Maynard Keller(R)
00%
Peg McGuire
Peg McGuire(R)
00%
Cesar Alberto
Cesar Alberto(L)
00%
Kiesha Preston
Kiesha Preston(I)
00%
Stephanie Moon
Stephanie Moon(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 21)

