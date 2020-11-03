This is Virginia’s rule on selfies at polling stations

We understand documenting that you’ve voted is important to a lot of people — especially when you get that “I Voted” sticker.

You should be proud of yourself for casting your vote. While there are strict rules in some places when it comes to taking pictures at polling places, Virginia has some of the more lenient rules.

Voters can take photos inside and outside the location, as well as with your ballot, according to Commonwealth of Virginia, but here’s something worth noting: It’s illegal to communicate with someone by phone while voting at a polling location.

Voters should always practice courtesy and common sense, and you can always ask a poll worker to specify what the rules are.

When in doubt, just wait until you’re back in your car to snap that “I Voted” sticker selfie.