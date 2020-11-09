68ºF

Decision 2020

Bryant Hood wins Danville City Council race by just 145 votes

Bryant Hood had a slim lead over Fred Shanks

Jeff Williamson

Bryant Hood and Fred Shanks
Bryant Hood and Fred Shanks (WSLS 10)

DANVILLE, Va. – It took until Monday’s vote certification, but we now know who the newest member of the Danville City Council will be.

Bryant Hood received 145 more votes than Fred Shanks to claim the seat.

Danville City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Bryant Hood (I)
7,16339%
Fred Shanks (I)
7,01838%
Petrina Carter (I)
4,18523%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(17 / 17)

That 145-vote difference breaks down to just 0.78% of the 18,366 votes cast for the three candidates in the race.

Once the absentee ballots were finalized on Friday, Hoods’ 89-vote lead grew toto 106 votes over Fred Shanks.

