Bryant Hood wins Danville City Council race by just 145 votes

DANVILLE, Va. – It took until Monday’s vote certification, but we now know who the newest member of the Danville City Council will be.

Bryant Hood received 145 more votes than Fred Shanks to claim the seat.

That 145-vote difference breaks down to just 0.78% of the 18,366 votes cast for the three candidates in the race.

Once the absentee ballots were finalized on Friday, Hoods’ 89-vote lead grew toto 106 votes over Fred Shanks.