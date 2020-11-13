61ºF

Decision 2020

NBC News finalizes presidential projections as Biden wins Georgia, Trump claims North Carolina

Biden’s projected win in Georgia subject to recount of state’s votes

10 News Staff/Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
NBC News has officially made a projection for every U.S. state’s Electoral College votes.

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia, while President Trump won North Carolina, NBC News announced on Friday.

Trump gains 15 electoral votes, while Biden gains 16, bringing the final projected tally to 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 for Trump.

Trump also won North Carolina four years ago. Georgia hasn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential election in nearly 30 years.

Currently, election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. The law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, not because of any suspected problems with the results.

Here’s a detailed look at NBC News' projections.

