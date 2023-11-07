51º
ELECTION DAY: Have you voted? Show us your ‘I Voted’ sticker!

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

(AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Election Day is here! If you’ve already cast your vote, you may have received an ‘I Voted’ sticker.

If you’ve made it out to the polls this Election Day, wear it loud and proud! You’ve made your voice heard, and that’s truly something to take pride in.

In honor of Election Day, we to see your stickers! Submit a photo of your ‘I Voted’ sticker via Pin It, and you might even see your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Election Day channel,
  • Select the ‘I Voted’ category for your photo,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

All day Tuesday, 10 News will be working for you to bring you the latest election news.

Make sure to download the 10 News app and turn on push notifications for updates throughout the day.

