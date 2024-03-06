Alabama voters decided on presidential, Supreme Court candidates and U.S. House primaries

WASHINGTON – The 2024 presidential campaign rolled through Alabama on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looked to continue their streak of lopsided primary victories in anticipation of an expected general election rematch.

Alabama is one of 16 states and American Samoa to hold contests on Super Tuesday, which has more votes and delegates at stake than any other day of the primary campaign season.

Biden faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Also on the ballot is “uncommitted,” which received about 13% of the vote in the Michigan primary after some voters mounted a protest campaign over the president’s position on Israel and the war in Gaza.

In the Republican race, Trump once again faced former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who scored her first victory on Sunday in the Washington, D.C., primary but faced a tough electoral map on Super Tuesday.

Alabama will also held its state primary on Tuesday, with voters deciding primaries for Supreme Court chief justice and Public Service Commission, as well as a statewide ballot measure. The slate of races also includes U.S. House primaries, including for a new Democratic-leaning district with a near-majority Black population and another where two Republican incumbents faced off against each other.