Danville Regional Airport hints at commercial flights in future, provides update on expansion projects

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Regional Airport is about a year away from completing an $11 million expansion project aimed at boosting aviation training and workforce development, with airport leaders saying the effort could eventually position the airport for commercial air service.

The project includes construction of a new hangar for local flight programs and a shared aviation training facility for Averett University and Danville Community College. Officials say the upgrades are designed to address workforce shortages while supporting economic growth in the region.

Danville Transportation Services Director Marc Adelman said the investments are intended to strengthen both the local economy and the airport’s long-term viability.

“The projects that have been planned and are underway are going to help with workforce development opportunities,” Adelman said. “They’re going to help with economic development opportunities as well as growing the airport.”

At the center of the initiative is Danville Community College’s aviation maintenance technology program, which aims to train about 50 students annually in aviation maintenance technology and prepare them for training and certification by the Federal Aviation Administration. Program manager Marcio Couto said the region has a strong pipeline of pilots but lacks certified maintenance technicians.

“We have a lot of pilots in the area. Averett generates a lot of pilots,” Couto said. “We do have a lot of aircraft around here. We don’t have a lot of trained technicians approved and certified by the FAA in this area.”

Graduates of the program could earn between $65,000 and $70,000 annually, providing access to stable, well-paying jobs, Couto said.

Averett University also expects the new hangar to support continued growth in its flight program. Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams said the expanded space will allow the university to accommodate more aircraft and students.

“As our program continues to grow, our fleet of aircraft is also growing,” Williams said. “So having this nice, large corporate hangar is going to help the program expand overall.”

Aviation training opportunities are also expanding into local schools, including George Washington High School, as part of a broader push to build a regional talent pipeline.

Williams said the combination of new facilities, academic programs and local support is helping establish Danville as an emerging aviation hub in Virginia.

“Danville is turning into a bit of a hub in aviation,” he said. “We just see that the city is going to continue having growth in aviation.”

City officials say that growth could eventually include commercial passenger service. Adelman noted that the airport’s primary runway is already capable of supporting regional jet operations, a key requirement for smaller-market commercial service.

However, infrastructure challenges remain — particularly parking capacity.

“We have a terminal area plan study that’s going to start this summer that will address parking issues as well as what we’d need to accomplish commercial air service,” Adelman said.

The expansion project is expected to be completed within the next year.