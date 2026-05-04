Bedford County schools face critical bus driver shortage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools is grappling with a critical shortage of school bus drivers, aides and substitute drivers — a problem officials say is disrupting routes, threatening student safety and leaving working families with few options when buses don’t show up.

Shortage strains families, system

The district held a hiring event this past weekend in hopes of attracting new candidates, but the need runs deep.

“We’re seeing a shortage and we’ve been seeing a shortage across the nation and in this area,” said Josh Cornett, executive director of school administration for Bedford County Public Schools.

The shortage means missed routes, last-minute cancellations and growing reliance on substitute drivers — placing added stress on a system already stretched thin.

Amanda Bryan, a Bedford County Public Schools parent, said the problem is nothing new.

“Parents in the district have known we’ve been having trouble with buses, and I’ve been a parent here for three years, we’ve had trouble running bus route regularly,” Bryan said.

When a route goes unfilled, school leaders say younger students and working parents bear the cost — sometimes missing work or missing school altogether. The shortage also affects attendance and access to before- and after-school programs.

“I very frequently hear about bus routes either being very delayed or canceled at the very last minute,” Bryan said.

Cornett was direct about what the district needs most.

“We need folks, to get kids to and from school every day consistently,” he said.

What it takes to become a bus driver

The path to becoming a school bus driver is more accessible than many might expect.

Jacquelyn LaRue, a bus trainer for Bedford County Public Schools, said candidates start the process on their own before district training even begins.

“They come to us. They already have their learners license, and we go about three to five weeks of training, it includes classroom training and on the road training,” LaRue said.

According to the Virginia DMV, applicants need a CDL Class B license, roughly 33 hours of behind-the-wheel and classroom time, plus background checks and safety clearances. Once candidates commit, LaRue says the path is attainable — but the county needs more recruits, not just a trickle of candidates.

LaRue, who has driven school buses across multiple districts for decades, says the job offers something unexpected for those willing to give it a chance.

“I’ve driven the bus for over 20 years for different school systems,” LaRue said. “I think each day is a different challenge and each day helps you and it also helps the kids grow.”

District responds, eyes next school year

When asked for specifics on how many drivers are needed, the district did not provide a number. Instead, officials released this statement:

“We’re always looking for reliable, safety-focused bus drivers to join our team. There are ongoing opportunities to drive for BCPS, and as the current school year comes to a close, we’re actively preparing for the upcoming year. Our goal is to ensure we’re fully staffed with well-trained drivers and substitute drivers so we can operate as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

The district says the job offers predictable schedules, competitive pay and a clear training pipeline — along with support for new drivers to help them stay past their first year. Without a steady roster of drivers, school officials warn that disrupted learning and added costs for temporary coverage will continue.

Cornett said the district’s message to potential recruits is simple.

“We’re always looking for good folks to come and serve our kids and serve our community,” he said.

School leaders say this is about more than filling shifts — it’s about keeping kids safe and classrooms full.