Resiliency Week kicks off in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley is shining a spotlight on strength, support and community during Resiliency Week.

The week runs from May 3 to May 9 and it is dedicated to building healthier families and preventing substance misuse in kids and teens through education, outreach and connection.

There will be events all week long to bring the community together and help raise money for a local nonprofit, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, which works year-round to raise awareness and bring resources directly into the community. Organizers say events like these help break stigma and open the door to important conversations. They’re also encouraging everyone to get involved.

“Resilience to me is what makes people really strong and what makes people unique,” said Leah Bartholomew, prevention and wellness specialist with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

“Prevention is not possible without buy-in from the community,” said Sarah Kate Brownmiller, director of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance.

There are also easy ways to support the cause.

A Chipotle fundraiser is happening Monday, May 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Towers location off Colonial Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting the Roanoke Prevention Alliance’s work. Customers can participate by mentioning the Roanoke Prevention Alliance or showing the event flyer.

More events are planned throughout the week, including Resiliency Bingo on Wednesday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Melrose Library.

On Thursday, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance is partnering with Hoot and Holler to host RISE UP: Stories of Roanoke Resilience at the Grandin Theatre.

The event will feature stories shared by Roanoke leaders and youth, to highlight their personal strengths, lived experiences, and contributions that they bring to the Roanoke community. That event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.