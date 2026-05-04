Roanoke’s Trinket Trade Box Vandalized; Creator Savanah Urges Community to Keep Swapping Fair

Roanoke’s first Trinket Trade Box in Grandin Village was trashed over the weekend and several items were taken — and its creator, Savanah, is reminding the community to be mindful.

Installed at the end of April, the Trinket Trade Box is a tiny swap spot where people can drop off small treasures and take one in return. The box quickly drew online buzz and visitors from around town.

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According to a direct message to 10 News Community Journalist, Isa Gonzalez-Montilla, Savanah found the box littered with trash and inappropriate notes this morning. She stopped by to clean it up.

On Sunday, a group of people took a large amount of items, tossed it all on the ground around, and left the box nearly empty.

Savanah’s message

Savanah runs the Trinket Trade Box’s Instagram, @roanoketrinkettrade.

She says she started the project because “times felt heavy” and she wanted to bring “lightness and fun” back to the community.

She told followers the box has grown thanks to people “participating with kindness and care,” and she’s asking everyone to respect the project’s simple rule: “only take what you replace” so the box “remains full, fun, and magical for everyone”.

How you can help

Savanah is asking the community to respect the box and follow the rules.

Suggested items to trade and clear guidelines on what’s not allowed are below.

What NOT to trade...

Sharp objects.

Food/drink.

Liquids of any kind.

Trash/broken items.

Offensive/adult content.

Political media.

Illegal/unsafe items.

Medications of any kind.

Cash/coins/gift cards/etc.

Clothing items.

What to trade:

Pocket-sized treasures.

Handmade items.

Jewelry, charms, and keychains.

Pins (be sure to fasten before trading).

Figurines/small toys.

Tiny art, stickers, and collectibles.

Mini books, zines, notes with kind wishes.

Crystals, stones and shells.

Origami and paper crafts.

Mini stationery.

Anything small that brings a smile.

DO NOT...

Alter the box in any way.

Kindly leave the box, pot, and pole as they are.

Remove anything that has been glued in place.

Climb, lean on, or sit on the setup.

Disturb the area/surrounding businesses.

If you find something cool in the Trinket Box, send us a photo of what you found and left at igonzalezmontilla@wsls.com.