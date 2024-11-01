Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Botetourt County on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Botetourt County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Buchanan mayoral race, the Buchanan Town Council race and the Fincastle Town Council race.

Botetourt County

U.S. President - Botetourt County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,099 votes in Botetourt County while Joe Biden (D) received 5,700 votes. This equates to 71.5% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

U.S. Senate - Botetourt County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,543 votes in Botetourt County while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,720 votes. This equates to 29.3% of the vote for Kaine and 69.1% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

U.S. House - District 6 - Botetourt County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 11,118 votes in Botetourt County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,568 votes. This equates to 75.6% of the vote for Cline and 24.3% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Town of Buchanan Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher Witt (I)
00%
Sue Way (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Buchanan Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

James L. "Jamie" Manspile *(I)
00%
Brenda Noszek (I)
00%
Daniel Bratcher (I)
00%
Edith Forrest "Sissy" Austin (I)
00%
L. Brent Witt (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Fincastle Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

James C. Reynolds
James C. Reynolds*(I)
00%
Andrew Dean Clemons
Andrew Dean Clemons(I)
00%
Barry A. Rakes
Barry A. Rakes(I)
00%
Clay O. Fitzgerald
Clay O. Fitzgerald(I)
00%
John M. "Jay" Saunders Jr.
John M. "Jay" Saunders Jr.(I)
00%
Kathleen E. Cornelison
Kathleen E. Cornelison(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

