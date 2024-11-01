Virginia general election results for Botetourt County on Nov. 5, 2024
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Botetourt County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Buchanan mayoral race, the Buchanan Town Council race and the Fincastle Town Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,099 votes in Botetourt County while Joe Biden (D) received 5,700 votes. This equates to 71.5% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,543 votes in Botetourt County while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,720
votes. This equates to 29.3% of the vote for Kaine and 69.1% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 11,118 votes in Botetourt County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,568 votes. This equates to 75.6% of the vote for Cline and 24.3% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
James L. "Jamie" Manspile *(I)
00%
Edith Forrest "Sissy" Austin (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Andrew Dean Clemons(I)
00%
John M. "Jay" Saunders Jr.(I)
00%
Kathleen E. Cornelison(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.