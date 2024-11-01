Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Pittsylvania County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Member Town Council races for Hurt and Chatham, as well as Chatham and Gretna’s mayoral races.

Pittsylvania County

Chatham Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Alisa Davis *(I)
00%
Diane Bradley (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Gretna Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

R. Keith Motley *(I)
00%
Barbara Hubbard (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Chatham Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Irvin Wade Perry*(I)
00%
Robert Thompson*(I)
00%
Jonathan Murugasan(I)
00%
Paul Weishaar(I)
00%
William A. "Will" Pace II(I)
00%
William M. "Bill" Riddle(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Hurt Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Worley*(I)
00%
Ellis Tyree Jr.(I)
00%
Jimmy Harding(I)
00%
James R. "Ron" Crissman(I)
00%
Jeremiah Knowles(I)
00%
Alice Bond(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

U.S. House - District 5 - Pittsylvania County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

