Virginia general election results for Pittsylvania County on Nov. 5, 2024
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Member Town Council races for Hurt and Chatham, as well as Chatham and Gretna’s mayoral races.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
William A. "Will" Pace II(I)
00%
William M. "Bill" Riddle(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
James R. "Ron" Crissman(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 29)
