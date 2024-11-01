Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Smyth County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Smyth County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member School Board races in Rye Valley and Park districts, as well as Marion and Saltville’s Member Town Council and mayoral races.

Smyth County

U.S. President - Smyth County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 10,963 votes in Smyth County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,008 votes. This equates to 77.6% of the vote for Trump and 21.3% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. Senate - Smyth County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,683 votes in Smyth County while Corey Stewart (R) received 6,864 votes. This equates to 27.8% of the vote for Kaine and 71% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. House - District 9 - Smyth County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 6,935 votes in Smyth County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,496 votes. This equates to 82% of the vote for Griffith and 17.7% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Marion Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Amanda Currin (I)
00%
Avery Sherwood Cornett (I)
00%
Herbert Clay (I)
00%
Suzanne Jennings (I)
00%
Tom Graham (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Saltville Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Jamie Michael Roark *(I)
00%
Bryan Morris (I)
00%
Cheri Heath Fullen (I)
00%
Monica Johnson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Marion Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Gates *(I)
00%
Larry Carter *(I)
00%
Janene Walker (I)
00%
N. Hunter Atwell (I)
00%
R. Todd May (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Saltville Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

David Huff(I)
00%
Noah Horn(I)
00%
Roy B. "RB" Henderson Jr.(I)
00%
Suzanne Carter Abramson(I)
00%
Thomas Norwood Dickerson Jr.(I)
00%
Tyler Dalton Arnold(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Smyth Co Member School Board - Park District

Candidate

Votes

%

Lynn White (I)
00%
William Ammi Fields (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Smyth Co Member School Board - Rye Valley District

Candidate

Votes

%

Sue Dye Tilson (I)
00%
W. Gwyn Combs (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

