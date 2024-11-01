Virginia general election results for Smyth County on Nov. 5, 2024 SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Smyth County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member School Board races in Rye Valley and Park districts, as well as Marion and Saltville’s Member Town Council and mayoral races.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 10,963 votes in Smyth County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,008 votes. This equates to 77.6% of the vote for Trump and 21.3% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,683 votes in Smyth County while Corey Stewart (R) received 6,864 votes. This equates to 27.8% of the vote for Kaine and 71% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 6,935 votes in Smyth County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,496 votes. This equates to 82% of the vote for Griffith and 17.7% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Avery Sherwood Cornett (I) 0 0% 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Jamie Michael Roark * (I) 0 0% Cheri Heath Fullen (I) 0 0% *Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Roy B. "RB" Henderson Jr. (I) 0 0% Suzanne Carter Abramson (I) 0 0% Thomas Norwood Dickerson Jr. (I) 0 0% Tyler Dalton Arnold (I) 0 0% 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
William Ammi Fields (I) 0 0% 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
