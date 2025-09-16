2025 November Election Guide: Key dates, where to vote and everything you need to know

Election Day will be here before you know it, so we’re working for you on everything you need to know to make your voice heard.
Here’s your comprehensive voter’s guide as the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election nears on Nov. 4.
Recommended Videos
Key dates to know
- Sept. 19: Looking to avoid the long lines on Election Day? Starting Friday, Sept. 19, you can cast an early vote at your local voter registration office or satellite voting location. Click here to find your local office.
- Oct.24: Deadline for voter registration or making changes to an existing registration. Although this is the last day for voter registration, same-day voter registration will give you the ability to vote using a provisional ballot after the deadline has passed. You may same-day register at your general registrar’s office, which can be found here.
- Oct. 24 by 5 p.m: Deadline to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot. You can do so online using the Virginia Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal. You can also email or fax your completed application to your registrar’s office or submit it in person. Click here to learn more about absentee ballots and all that they entail.
- Note: If you were unable to apply for an absentee ballot by the deadline due to your hospitalization or illness or the hospitalization, illness or death of a family member, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.
- Note: There are different instructions and guidelines for military and overseas voters.
- Oct. 25 (Saturday): Local voter registration offices open for in-person voting.
- Nov. 1 (Saturday): Last day for early in-person voting at your local voter registration office.
- Nov. 4 (Tuesday): Election Day - you can head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who requested a ballot by mail need to ensure that it is postmarked on or before Nov. 4.
- Nov. 7: Ballots postmarked by Election Day must be received by noon on the third day after the election, excluding the weekend.
How do I register to vote?
There are several ways you can register to vote, which include:
- Online: You can fill out your voter registration form with the citizen portal. You must have a valid Virginia DMV driver’s license or state ID card and your social security number.
- By mail: Those mailing their application will either need to download it here, contact a registrar’s office or request that it be mailed to them. You can also get one from a public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles office or any of the following locations. Once you’re done filling out the form, you can send it to your local registrar’s address, which can be found here: www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR
- In-person: You can also complete a form at your local registrar or DMV office.
You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Note: If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, be sure to update your voter registration address ahead of the Oct. 24 deadline. If you’re coming from a different state, you must register to vote in Virginia.
How can I vote?
- Absentee by mail: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can apply online to vote by mail. You will need to provide your first and last name, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.
- Early in-person: If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1. Make sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations here.
- In-person on Election Day: The 2025 General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Note: If you’re currently 17, but will be 18 by the November general election, you can still register to vote.
Note: Those who are convicted of a felony can still vote if the governor of Virginia has restored their rights. You can apply to have your rights restored through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website here.
What accommodations will be in place for voters with disabilities?
Those who are 65 or older, or individuals with a disability, can take part in curbside voting, which allows voters to cast their vote on Election Day without leaving their vehicle. You will be asked to use the designated parking space and follow any instructions that may be displayed on signs. You are welcome to call ahead of time to alert the election officers about when you plan to arrive. You can also have someone go in for you and ask an election official for curbside assistance. They can help you with reading or completing forms if needed as well.
The following will be available at polling places across the Commonwealth. This includes early voting locations:
- Accessible parking spaces
- Curbside voting
- Signs showing an accessible entrance and route in building
- Accessible voting booth with chair
- Seating available for voters waiting to vote
- Sufficient space for voters in wheelchairs
- Notepads available to communicate in writing
- Magnifier for election material and the ballot
For more information on accessible voting, click here.
Where do I vote on Election Day?
You can find your assigned polling place here. You will need your first and last name, date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
What do I need to bring when I vote?
Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:
- Virginia driver’s license
- Virginia DMV-issued ID card
- United States Passport
- Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business
- Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia
- Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision
- Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections
- Voter confirmation documents
- Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID
- Nursing home resident ID
- Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter
- Current government document containing the name and address of the voter
- Signed ID Confirmation Statement
Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.
Note: If you don’t have any of the items listed above, you will need to vote a provisional ballot or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. You will be required to submit a copy of a valid ID by noon on Nov. 8 (the Friday after Election Day).
Click here for an interactive map of voting districts and precinct boundaries
Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.