All but 8% of Virginia schools are fully accredited: Here's how the system works

ROANOKE, Va. - All but 8% of Virginia's public school are meeting the state Board of Education’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes for this school year.

Here are a few key points from this year's ratings:

Schools meeting the state board’s goal for reducing chronic absenteeism increased by from 1,600 to 1,663

23 schools identified as in need of state support to reduce chronic absenteeism, 21 fewer schools than last year.

The number of schools identified as in need of state assistance to address achievement gaps in English increased from 112 last year to 125 this year.

As a consequence of the school quality indicator ratings, 252 schools will undergo academic reviews. This number is from the number of schools at Level Two on any academic achievement indicator and the number of schools that had Level Three in any of the eight total sub-categories.



Here's a look at how the accreditation system works:

First, school quality indicators are grouped into three categories:

Academic achievement Within this category are English, math and science.

Achievement gaps Within this category are English and math.

Student engagement and outcomes Within this category are chronic absenteeism, dropout rate (high school) and graduation and completion (high school).



Within each subcategory, schools are graded at one of three levels:

Level One: Meets or exceeds state standard or sufficient improvement

Level Two: Near state standard or sufficient improvement

Level Three: Below state standard

From those rankings is how accreditation is determined.

Accredited — Schools with all school quality indicators at either Level One or Level Two. In addition, high-performing schools with waivers from annual accreditation authorized by the General Assembly are rated as Accredited.

Accredited with Conditions — Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level Three.

Accreditation Denied — Schools that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level Three school-quality indicators.

In our area, Danville City Public Schools has the most schools that are accredited with conditions with nine. Last year, that number for the school district was only six.

Below is a list of area schools and their accreditation status:

Alleghany County Public Schools — Clifton Middle School and Alleghany High School are both accredited with conditions

Amherst County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Appomattox County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Bath County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Bedford County Public Schools — Liberty Middle School is accredited with conditions

Bland County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Botetourt County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Buena Vista City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Campbell County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Carroll County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Charlotte County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Covington City Public Schools — Edgemont Primary School is accredited with conditions

Craig County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Danville City Public Schools Accredited with Conditions Elementary schools Edwin A. Gibson G.L.H. Johnson Park Avenue Schoolfield Woodberry Hills Woodrow Wilson Intermediate Middle schools O. Trent Bonner Westwood George Washington High School Accredited Forest Hills Elementary Galileo Magnet High School

Floyd County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Franklin County Public Schools — Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration is accredited with conditions

Franklin County Public Schools — Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration is accredited with conditions

Galax City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Giles County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Grayson County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Halifax County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Henry County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Highland County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Lynchburg City Public Schools Accredited with Conditions Robert S. Payne Elementary School Linkhorne Middle School Sandusky Middle School

Martinsville City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Montgomery County Public Schools — Shawsville Middle School is accredited with conditions

Patrick County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Pittsylvania County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Pulaski County Public Schools — Pulaski Middle School is accredited with conditions

Radford City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Roanoke City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Roanoke County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Rockbridge County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Rockbridge County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Salem City Public Schools — Fully Accredited

Wythe County Public Schools — Fully Accredited

