‘Santa is watching’: Virginia drivers urged to stay safe this holiday season

This holiday season, drivers are being urged to put safety first so they can remain on Santa’s “nice list.”

On Wednesday morning, we spotted a sign on Cloverdale Road, right across the Botetourt County line, that reminded drivers that “Santa is watching!”

This witty reminder comes as Virginia’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues with increased holiday DUI enforcement and sobriety checkpoints.

The campaign runs through Jan. 1, with multiple law enforcement agencies across the state participating.

Last year, 318 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in Virginia. That’s an 8.5% increase from the year before. That’s why authorities are urging drivers to stay safe on the roads.

Virginia State Police recommends the following for those attending parties and get-togethers this season: