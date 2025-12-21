VSP encourages travelers to drive safety during holiday season

Virginia State Police has asked that all drivers continue to drive safely for the holiday season.

VSP highlighted that, as of Dec. 15, 2025, 704 people had died on a Virginia roadway, which is down from 813 in 2024. 318 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office.

“While we are pleased with fact that fatalities continue to trend lower, there are still far too many deaths on Virginia’s roadways. We will continue to do all we can to keep drivers safe on the roads. We need people to continue to heed the messages of buckling up, driving the speed limit, avoiding distractions, and driving sober.” Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police

VSP recommended the following for those who expect to attend parties and get-togethers this season:

Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab, or use public transportation.

If you know someone who has been drinking - Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.

Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.

VSP will also be participating in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or C.A.R.E. The operation began on Friday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1.