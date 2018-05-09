Virginia Tech graduate skipping ceremony Friday to compete for Miss USA

BLACKSBURG - A Virginia Tech graduate is skipping the ceremony Friday and headed to compete for Miss USA instead.



Ashley Vollrath has been getting ready for the competition and spends time with kids at schools and Boys and Girls Clubs teaching them to "Spread their wings and FLY". Fly stands for "forever love yourself".



"I mentor a lot of children and tell them that if there's a will, there's away and you can overcome any obstacle put in your path," said Vollrath.

Courtesy: Ashley Vollrath

She's graduating with a major in multimedia journalism and a minor in international studies. She's sad she won't be with her classmates but excited to represent Virginia."There are so many different girls that would love to be in the position that I'm in so I just want to represent them and show that I've worked so hard for this but I've also worked so hard for my degree at Virginia Tech. I'm going to combine those two things and represent myself on the Miss USA stage," she said. "I will be able to walk on the Miss USA stage so I would say it's an even trade."She leaves Friday morning. Miss USA is Monday, May 21 in Louisiana.

Vollrath was also a WSLS 10 News intern.

