Roanoke residents rally to save historic Caretaker’s Cottage

ROANOKE, Va. – Washington Park has been a community landmark for more than a century, holding deep meaning especially for Roanoke’s Black community.

Now, residents are speaking out, urging city leaders to protect a historic building there, the Caretaker’s Cottage, before it’s too late.

Roanoke residents pleaded with city council Tuesday to help preserve Washington Park and its Caretaker’s Cottage, a historic symbol of the community’s Black heritage.

Efforts to secure a grant to save the cottage fell through late last year, prompting renewed calls from residents to bring the issue back to the table.

“Washington Park was my playground, so I hold it near and dear to myself,” said Gregory Hunt, a longtime community member.

Residents expressed frustration with the city’s handling of the cottage.

“Apologize that the city of Roanoke did not stand by that cottage,” one resident said.

“Take care of every community,” another added.

Washington Park holds deep roots in Roanoke’s Black community, especially during the Jim Crow era. It opened in 1923 as the city’s first park designated for Black residents.

But in the mid-1900s, the city turned the park into a landfill until civil rights activists fought to reclaim it.

“They’ve been beaten down for so long. I think every chance that they’ve made strides to make some improvements to our community, it’s been nullified,” Hunt said.

“It’s taken decades to restore the land because, as we know, the city put a dump at the top,” a resident said.

The city added a new pool to Washington Park and had previously planned to tear down the caretaker’s cottage, one of Roanoke’s oldest buildings. The cottage still stands, but its future remains uncertain.

Roanoke City Council member Phazhon Nash told 10 News, “I can tell you that no formal decisions have been made yet. I am in the process of evaluating all possible options and still trying to find the best solution between what the city is able to do and the desires of the community.”

Residents are now fighting to save the cottage as a symbol of Roanoke’s Black history.

“I think selling the cottage to myself would unify the community,” Hunt added.

“How great it would be if the cottage was preserved, made a historical landmark and turned into a tourist attraction for Roanoke,” Thomas Lewis said.

“It’s an actual structure that would be a beautiful, lovely amenity next to the pool,” a resident added.

For many in Roanoke, Washington Park is more than just green space — it’s a living piece of their history, and the fight to preserve it is far from over.

Residents and supporters who wish to help preserve the caretaker’s cottage at Washington Park, as well as Evan’s House, can make donations to support these efforts here.

Donations can be made to the Roanoke Valley Preservation Fund. When contributing, be sure to note that the donation is “for the Evan’s Cottage.”