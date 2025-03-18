Community rallies to save Washington Park Caretaker’s Cottage in Roanoke

Community members are fighting to preserve a piece of Roanoke’s Black history.

Nearly a dozen people addressed Roanoke City Council Monday, asking for support to save the Washington Park Caretaker’s Cottage.

It’s near the site of the new Washington Park Pool just off Orange Avenue.

The Friends of Washington Park are partnering with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation to raise money to restore the cottage. It was built in the 1800s.

They’re applying for grant funding but first need formal support from city council.

“We are not giving up on Washington Park Cottage,” said one community member.

Another resident added: “Restoring the Caretaker’s Cottage would preserve a key historical structure and enhance the park’s ability to serve as a center for education, community engagement, and cultural programming.”

