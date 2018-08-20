Virginia Tech looking at amending parental leave policies

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech employees could get paid leave for new children coming into their home.

It's one of the things being talked about this weekend when the Board of Visitors meets.

The Governor issued an executive order in June, allowing state workers to get up to eight weeks of paid leave in order for mothers and fathers to bond with a newborn or care for a child under the age of 18 who is adopted or in foster care.

Virginia Tech would need to amend its policies, and the board will consider the change and vote on it.

The details of the paid leave still have to be worked, out according to a university spokesman.

