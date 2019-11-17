Nicolas Cage in works to star as Nicolas Cage in a film about Nicolas Cage

Yes, you read that right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the National Treasure star is apparently in negotiations with Lionsgate for a project about one of the most iconic characters in film history: himself.

Multiple companies wanted this film such as HBO Max and Paramount. But, Lionsgate is in final negotiations to pick up “The Unbreakable Weight of Massive Talent."

The film is a metadrama about the actor himself, follows Cage as he is desperate to get a role in a new Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. THR also states Cage occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.

THR also reported that this Cage is also under some serious debt and finds himself with the likes of a Mexican billionaire, who turns out to be a drug cartel kingpin and is recruited by the U.S. government to get intel on the man. The story is described to be “meta” and includes nods and references to some of the actor’s famous roles, including “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Face-Off” and “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

According to sources, the script was shown to Cage accompanied with a letter from director and screenwriter Tom Gormican. The letter pleaded his case for the film and how the project is meant to be a “love letter” to the actor and not something that would make fun of him. THR reports, Cage was convinced and became attached only in the recent weeks.

The interest in “The Unbreakable Weight of Massive Talent” was so high that sources also told THR that Cage is lining up to achieve a payday that would put him in the same range as he was in when he made the hit films “Con Air” and “National Treasure.”