Show your support for work zone safety: Wear orange for Go Orange Day

VIRGINIA – On Wednesday, April 22, Virginians are encouraged to show their support for work zone safety by wearing orange for Go Orange Day.

Go Orange Day is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual spring campaign that kicks off construction season and reminds drivers to use extra caution when traveling through work zones.

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The first Work Zone Awareness Week started in VDOT’s Bristol District back in 1997. By 2000, it had grown into a nationwide event, thanks to the support of the American Traffic Safety Services Association, the Federal Highway Administration, and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Want to get involved? Snap a photo of yourself wearing orange and share it on social media with #GoOrangeDayVA.

There’s also a statewide moment of silence planned for Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. to honor workers who have lost their lives serving the Commonwealth.

If you’re hitting the road, here are some tips from the Virginia Department of Health to help you safely navigate work zones:

Slow down.

Stay focused and avoid distractions.

Use caution and stay alert.

Follow signs and flaggers—they’ll guide you safely through work zones. Be ready for changing traffic patterns as projects progress.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead.

Expect speed limits to change in work zones. Under the Code of Virginia (46.2-808.3), fines for speeding or other moving violations in work zones start at $300 and go up for repeat offenses.

Be patient—crews are working to make your travels safer and smoother.

Never change lanes in a work zone.

Plan ahead. Before you hit the road, check 511.vdot.virginia.gov for real-time updates on traffic, lane closures, work zones and incidents

You can also download the free 511Virginia app for iPhone or Android, or just call 511 from any phone in Virginia for the latest travel information.