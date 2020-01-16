Brooks & Dunn to return to touring, making a stop in Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After years of having their fans travel to them in Las Vegas, Brooks and Dunn have decided to return the favor.

They will do their first tour in 10 years, as REBOOT 2020 TOUR begins May 15 in St. Louis.

Ronnie Dunn says, “So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” He adds, "That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment.” Kix Brooks says, “It’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle. Let’s rodeo!”

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.

Here’s a look at the current tour dates, but expect more locations to be added.