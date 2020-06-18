73ºF

Starlite to show one-night-only Garth Brooks drive-in concert on June 27

Concert begins at 9 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Garth Brooks performs during the 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Calling all Garth Brooks fans!

You’ll be able to see the legendary country music star in concert without even leaving your car.

On June 27, at hundreds of drive-in theaters across the country, you’ll be able to watch the concert, which was filmed exclusively for this event.

Tickets, which cost $100, will go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. Each ticket covers a vehicle containing no more than six people.

In Virginia, here are some of the drive-ins where you can see the show:

